Salisbury police investigating home invasion style robbery

Two people inside a home on Lilly Avenue were forced to the floor with guns sticking against the backs of their heads during a home invasion that occurred on Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened just after 1:10 am in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.

According to the report, the residents said that they heard a banging on the front door and then two men kicked in the door. The men had guns and threatened to shoot the two residents.

The residents were forced to the floor while the men demanded money.

The men took several items from the house and then left.

Police are still working to get a description of the men, but said that they already have good leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.