Police: Man shot in Mint Hill, 'does not appear to be random'

A shooting that happened in Mint Hill Tuesday night does not appear to be random, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Brigadier Lane around 10:30 p.m. Mint Hill police found a 41-year-old man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Mint Hill police remained on scene until nearly 2 a.m. and were wrapping a red car with crime scene tape. Police told WBTV that the car is involved in their investigation but don't know whether the victim was inside or outside of the vehicle when he was shot.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have any information, you can call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.

