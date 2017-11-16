Manufacturer to lay off more than 130 as it closes Charlotte-area plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta | The Charlotte Observer) - The manufacturer Porter’s Group is closing its facility in Kings Mountain, a move that will result in the loss of 133 jobs.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed with the state this week, Porter’s Group said the layoff took place Friday. The company said it decided to consolidate its manufacturing footprint because revenue has been declining.

“The reason why we decided to have a mass layoff (is) because our business has declined over the last years. We have lost business for various reasons, including but not limited to customer(s) moving productions to overseas manufacturer(s),” Chief Operating Officer Ray Patterson said in the WARN.

“We simply don’t have enough business to keep four manufacturing facilities and unfortunately had to make the decision to close our Kings Mountain facility.”

The manufacturer’s Kings Mountain facility is at 133 Industrial Dr., 32 miles west of Charlotte. The company’s three other facilities are in South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Porter’s Group does industrial manufacturing, including brake forming, welding, metal fabrication and laser cutting, according to its website.

North Carolina was once a hotbed of manufacturing. The use of new, efficient technology, coupled with trade deals that have opened up new options for cheap labor abroad, have weakened the industry in recent decades.

A Porter’s Group spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.