'King of the Court' volleyball tournament raises $5500 to fight breast cancer

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation partnered with Rowan-Salisbury area high schools to host the second annual King of the Court, a junior and senior all-male volleyball fundraiser, according to a news release from Novant Health.

Together, the six area high schools raised over $5,500. All proceeds will be donated to the hospital foundation in support of its breast health fund which covers the cost of mammograms, diagnostic mammograms and ultrasounds for women who are uninsured or underinsured.

“As an East Rowan alumna and native of Rowan County, I love seeing this type of partnership with the hospital and our school district,” said Kristen Trexler, development manager of Rowan Medical Center Foundation. “We are two large organizations within the community that can do so many great things together!”

The King of the Court fundraiser occurs annually in October in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Each high school picks a junior and senior team of six to eight players who compete at a championship tournament.

The 2017 tournament took place Nov. 8 at West Rowan High School. Winners this year are the South Rowan junior team and the South Rowan senior team. Players on these two teams will receive a Go Burrito party sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation and will also be recognized at an upcoming hospital foundation board meeting.

The high schools also hosted additional fundraisers throughout the month of October such as “Paint the Schools Pink,” where students sold pink ribbons. The school that raised the most money receives a “Bragging Rights” trophy. The 2017 Bragging Rights trophy went to East Rowan High School for raising $3,300.

