Speedway Christmas lights and more begin this weekend

From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With the holidays just around the corner, Charlotte Motor Speedway is gearing up for an unrivaled Christmas light show extravaganza. Speedway Christmas returns Sunday, Nov. 19, with three million lights covering 3.75 miles around the speedway, infield and concourse that will illuminate the iconic race track with Christmas-related staples including Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman.

As a lead-in to Sunday’s opening night, here are 10 things attendees can’t afford to miss when taking in the family fun surrounding Speedway Christmas:

ANIMAL PETTING ZOO: Attendees of all ages can enjoy a petting zoo in the speedway’s infield near the Christmas village located in the NASCAR XFINITY Series garage.

EGG NOG JOG: The night before Speedway Christmas features the Egg Nog Jog 5K, a high-energy fun run/walk on Saturday to kick off the holiday festivities with hundreds of runners taking to the speedway’s spectacular infield course. A record crowd of participants are expected to attend this year’s event, with runners donning everything from Christmas sweaters to Christmas lights. A fireworks show will further illuminate the speedway post-event.



FOX 46 MOVIE NIGHTS: From Thursday-Sunday of each week, bundle up and enjoy Christmas classics as Charlotte Motor Speedway’s giant Speedway TV becomes a drive-in theater. Holiday-themed movies including “Frozen,” “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” are sure to light up the evening.



CARRIAGE RIDES: Few things encapsulate the holiday spirit like a horse-drawn wagon ride, and there's no wagon ride like a Charlotte Motor Speedway wagon ride.

S’MORES MAKING: Bring your own supplies or purchase a s’mores kit from the Christmas village. We provide the fire pits. All you need to provide is the campfire storytelling!



BETHLEHEM VILLAGE: Church volunteers will bring the Christmas story to life in a living nativity scene outside of the Christmas village.



PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Children can get their pictures taken with Santa until Dec. 24 and again Dec. 29-30 in the Christmas village. Additionally, children can meet a real Ice Princess and get a picture with her each day the show is open through Dec. 30.



FUN FOODS AND VENDORS: You can even do some Christmas shopping for friends and family as jewelry makers, homemade soap vendors, craft artists and more will be onsite showcasing their products in the Christmas village. Confections ranging from mini donuts, Greek fare, funnel cakes and barbecue will be available for purchase.

OVERLOOK: New for 2017, spectators can park their cars above the Turn 3 and 4 overlook for photo opportunities and a unique viewing angle above the lights. Look for the directional signage as the course heads through the concourse.

SPEEDWAY CLUB: Bring the family for dinner in The Speedway Club, a world class dining experience overlooking the light show. The Club is open to the public, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas brunch, during Speedway Christmas and reservations are required.

TICKETS:

Fans can buy tickets to the Speedway Christmas lights show, which start at just $20, by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), or visiting http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/. Fans are encouraged to register for Saturday’s Egg Nog Jog 5K by visiting http://eggnogjog5k.com/register/. Speedway Christmas Tickets are also available at the speedway ticket office.

