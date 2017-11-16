BLOG: Thinking about Adopting? Be Greedy! How About Five?

Last week we introduced you to a group of siblings who are hoping to be adopted together: Faith, John, Stafani, Justice, and Lakiesha.

As you learned then, I spent a lot of time with these children and a two-minute TV news story can never do them justice. That is why we dedicated a second Forever Family feature to further highlight how wonderful these children are! I was truly blown away, and felt a real sense of loss when I had to say goodbye to them. So be prepared because you WILL fall for them!!!

While all of them have their own individual and charming personalities, the one trait they definitely share is their innocence. They deserve parents who can tap into their unlimited potential and shape them into our next generation of leaders they are bound to become! But first things first, let’s give these kids a warm bed, a present under the tree and year-round hugs and kisses. See the banner across my Eric Thomas WBTV Facebook page to see how they stole my heart.

To learn more about adopting them, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or log onto foreverfamily.org

