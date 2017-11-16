Blues and Jazz to kick-off Livingstone College UNCF campaign

Livingstone College will host a Friday Night Blues and Jazz United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Campaign Kick-Off with a campaign goal of $125,000.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 17, at the Livingstone College School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, 530 S. Jake Alexander Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

As one of the 37 member colleges and universities of UNCF, Livingstone College receives a range of support that enables it to keep its academic programs strong and its tuition affordable. The United Negro College Fund provides its member colleges and universities with unrestricted funds for operations, scholarships and internships in an effort to provide educational opportunities to deserving students who have the desire to attend college, but not the resources.

“UNCF's mission is to build a robust and nationally-recognized pipeline of under-represented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly-qualified college graduates, and to ensure that our network of member institutions is a respected model of best practice in moving students to and through college,” said Deborah Johnson, Livingstone College’s UNCF director.

The member colleges/universities of the UNCF are assigned solicitation areas and the Livingstone College areas are Davidson County, Randolph County, Salisbury/Rowan County and Statesville.

Entertainment will include the Livingstone College Jazz Ensemble, Rebecca Stinson and Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen. “Come join us for a wonderful evening and the opportunity to support higher education,” Johnson said. “Remember,

‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”’

The event is free to the public, but contributions to benefit the United Negro College Fund will be accepted.

For more information, contact Deborah Johnson, UNCF director, at (704) 216-6118 or email djohnso@livingstone.edu.

