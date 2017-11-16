Man shot, killed in backyard of Concord home ID'd

A man was killed in a shooting in Concord Thursday morning.

According to Concord police. the shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of Academy Avenue. The Concord Police Department tweeted just after 6 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the area. Officers found 27-year-old Sergio Montez Culbertson shot in the backyard of a home. Culbertson's mother says he was shot three times and called police himself.

Culbertson was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Northeast where he later died.

Police said that Academy Avenue between Kerr Street and Ann Street was shut down for some time while crews investigated the scene.

Police said the shooting is not random. It is believed that Culbertson and the shooter knew each other, according to police.

No one has been arrested in this shooting.

Concord police asked that the public "be alert for officers working in the area."

A neighbor said she heard six gunshots ring out Thursday morning. She says Culbertson just moved onto the street a few months ago.

Culbertson's mother said he was a good person who stayed at home and out of trouble after having past run-ins with the law. He was a father of three kids, his mother said.

This is the first homicide of the year in Concord.

