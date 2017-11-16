BLOG: Chilly start to the day, warmer weather in the afternoon

Chilly Start, Warmer Afternoon

Weekend Split By Rain

Chilly Thanksgiving Week

Ready for another little warm up? Thursday's highs will reach the mid 60s in many neighborhoods east of the mountains and we'll remain in the 60s Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead, a fairly strong cold front will move through the region Saturday night. That will bring our best rain chance of the week. However, this next front is unlikely to bring heavy rain and the timing looks great since most of the rain will fall Saturday night and will be gone before the sun comes up Sunday.

The front will bring cooler air though. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 50s and we'll likely hold afternoon readings in the chilly 50s for Thanksgiving week with overnight lows in the 30s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

