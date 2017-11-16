Police: Man wanted for breaking into woman's home, trying to sexually assault her

A man is wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Wynbrook Way. There are several apartments in the area.

Police say the woman was sleeping in her home when she was woken up by a man who attempted to sexually assault her. The woman then got into a "physical altercation" with the man and he then reportedly fled from the scene on foot, officers say.

Police say the man is between 20-25 years old and has a thin build. The man is around 6-feet tall, according to CMPD.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.