Police: Man wanted for breaking into woman's home, trying to sexually assault her

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man is wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault in north Charlotte Thursday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Wynbrook Way. There are several apartments in the area.

Police say the woman was sleeping in her home when she was woken up by a man who attempted to sexually assault her. The woman then got into a "physical altercation" with the man and he then reportedly fled from the scene on foot, officers say. 

Police say the man is between 20-25 years old and has a thin build. The man is around 6-feet tall, according to CMPD. 

No other information has been released. 

If you have any information, you're asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

