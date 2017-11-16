One person dead after fatal crash in SC

One person is dead after a fatal crash in Chesterfield Wednesday night.

Troopers say the single vehicle crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. on Angelus Road, 3.2 miles south of Ruby.

The victim was driving a 2000 Toyota SUV south on Secondary 33 when it struck an animal on the road. The car ran off the right side of the road and overturned into a ditch, according to troopers.

Officials say the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver died at the hospital from injuries sustained from the wreck. He was 41-years-old.

His name has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time.

