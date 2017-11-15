Man with no arms, no legs inspires others - | WBTV Charlotte

Man with no arms, no legs inspires others

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

World-renowned inspirational speaker Chris Koch in Monroe, Union County on Wednesday night. He was born with no arms and no legs, but doesn’t let any obstacle stop him. He was brought into speak by local charity Hometown Heroes.

