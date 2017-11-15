UCF fights off winless Gardner-Webb 68-65 behind Davis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A.J. Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Chad Brown added 10 points, 10 boards and five blocks for his first career double-double, and Central Florida held off Gardner-Webb for a 68-65 win on Wednesday night.

Chance McSpadden hit a pair of free throws for UCF with 10 seconds left and Liam O'Reilly was off the mark on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Knights led 63-52 with 3:42 to play before DJ Laster and David Efianayi made 3-pointers to bring Gardner-Webb within five points. O'Reilly reduced the deficit to 64-60, and his 3 with 34 seconds left made it 66-65.

Terrell Allen and Dayon Griffin each added 12 points for UCF (2-0). The Knights were just 28 of 40 from the free-throw line.

Laster led the Bulldogs (0-3) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Efianayi scored 18 points and O'Reilly had 13.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.