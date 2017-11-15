‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ gifts cost more than these Charlotte luxuries

CHARLOTTE, NC (Cassie Cope/ The Charlotte Observer) If you were thinking of getting your “True Love” each of the gifts in “The 12 Days of Christmas” song, you might be better off renting a swanky apartment in uptown Charlotte.

The cost for all of the gifts this year is $34,558.65.

For that price in Charlotte you could more than pay for a year’s rent for a one-bedroom at Museum Tower.

You could also get seven top-level Panthers season tickets.

Or you could get 86 of The $400 Cocktail drinks at The Punch Room.

This year’s cost of the gifts in “The 12 Days of Christmas” song rose by about $200 or 0.6 percent increase over last year, according to the PNC Christmas Price Index.

That increase is less than the government’s Consumer Price Index that increased 2.2 percent through September, according to PNC.

“The U.S. economy is growing at a sustainable pace, fueled by higher consumer confidence, low unemployment, modest wage gains, and low interest rates,” said Thomas Melcher, chief investment officer for PNC Asset Management Group in a news release. “However, The PNC Christmas Price Index rose at slow steady pace of 0.6 percent in 2017, as companies appear hesitant to pass through price increases to the consumer.”

The cost of “The 12 Days of Christmas” gifts:

One partridge in a pear tree $219.95

Two turtle doves $375

Three French hens $181.50

Four calling birds $599.96

Five Gold Rings $825

Six geese-a-laying $360

Seven swans-a-swimming $13,125

Eight maids-a-milking $58.00

Nine ladies dancing $7,552.84

10 lords-a-leaping $5,618.90

11 pipers piping $2,708.40

12 drummers drumming $2,934.10

Online shoppers beware: If you wanted to order the 12 Days gifts off the internet, the price would jump to $45,09 because of travel and shipping costs.