Source says man arrested for sexual assault worked at children's mental health center

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Charlotte. A source tells WBTV she worked with that man at a children’s mental health center.

“It’s just shocking that I work with that person, and didn’t see the signs myself,” the woman says.

This employee of the Strategic Behavioral Center is speaking anonymously, as she tells us the man recently arrested for the sexual assault of a minor was a coworker.

“It’s just horrible to think about,” she says. “It’s just disgusting.”

Lavic Williams is charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child and five counts of indecent liberties with a child. This reportedly happened during the month of December 2016, a time this employee says he was a supervisor at the center, which treats children.

"Which makes it, to me, 10 times worse because he had a lot of authority,” she says.

According to the police report, the incident happened at or near the mental health center. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.

“When you’ve got people who come in there under other kind of pretenses like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, it is very, very sad,” the woman says.

The crime was reported in September of 2017, which our source says, is around the last time she saw Williams at work.

“I just wish I would’ve known,” she says.

WBTV reached out to the Strategic Behavioral Center several times Wednesday. We were told no one was around who could talk with us about this.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

