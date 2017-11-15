JV head coach arrested, altercation at south Charlotte school

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a coach at Charlotte Country Day School after receiving a call about an altercation between two coaches Wednesday evening.

Around 6:26 p.m., officers arrived to campus after an altercation occurred between an assistant coach and head coach, Tyrez Tarell Neal, police say.

Neal was working as the head coach of the JV women's basketball team.

Reports stated during the altercation Neal threatened the assistant coach with the use of a firearm. No students were harmed during the incident.

According to police, officers found two firearms belonging to Neal. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and is currently in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

