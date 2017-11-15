Coaches 'no longer employed' after altercation involving guns on high school campus

Two coaches are out of a job and one is facing charges after the pair reportedly got into an altercation at a Charlotte private school and one reportedly threatened to involve a gun.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, there was an altercation at Charlotte Country Day School between 29-year-old Tyrez Tarell Neal, who is the head coach of the JV women's basketball team, and an assistant coach just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said Neal reportedly threatened the other coach with a gun during the altercation.

Officers found that Neal had two guns on him at the school. He was charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds.

No students were harmed during the altercation.

A spokesperson with Charlotte County Day School released this statement Thursday morning:

"We are very sorry that this unfortunate incident has occurred; the safety of students, faculty, and staff is always our primary concern. Country Day Security quickly became aware of the situation, contacted the Police, and remained on the scene until the local authorities arrived. We continue to be in close communication with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and we thank them for their fast response and concern for the well-being of our community. At this time, both coaches have been suspended pending an investigation."

Both of the part-time coaches involved are no longer employed at the school, the spokesperson said.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

