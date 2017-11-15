Motorcyclist leads chase, crashes into deputy's car in Salisbury

A motorcyclist crashed into a sheriff's deputy car after leading a chase Wednesday night in Salisbury.

The crash happened on Rimer Road near Castor Road.

According to fire personnel, the motorcyclist was being chased before hitting the front of the deputy's car.

The biker was taken to Northeast Medical Center with an apparent ankle injury.

There's no word yet on what led up to the chase, and no further information has been released.

