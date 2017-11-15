Boy hospitalized after ATV crash in Iredell County

A boy was hospitalized after an ATV crash that happened Wednesday evening in Iredell County.

Firefighters said the boy, whose name and age have not been released, was riding in a wooded area behind a home on the 100 block Eastridge Lane. They said the ATV flipped and landed on top of the juvenile.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and removed the vehicle from on top of the boy and carried him out of the woods. The victim was then rushed to an area hospital.

The boy was seriously injured but is expected to be OK.

No further information has been released.

