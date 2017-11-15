WBTV shares Dale Jr. memories, shows #Appreci88ion

WBTV has been covering Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR career since the beginning so we decided to put together a video of some of our favorite moments over the years to show our #Appreci88ion!

Some of those moments include his time at Hendrick Motorsports, others are what the The Dale Jr. Foundation has done for the community, but the common theme you'll find is how he's treated others over the years.

Thanks to David Whisenant, Brian Stephenson, Delano Little, Molly Grantham, and Jamie Boll for taking the time to share your favorite Dale Jr. memories with me!

