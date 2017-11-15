'Titanic' is returning to movie theaters one week only

Actress Kate Winslet arrives at the 'Titanic 3D' UK film premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, West London, Tuesday, March 27, 2012. The re-launch of the Titanic 3D version. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

The movie 'Titanic' is returning to the big screen for the 20-year anniversary in select theaters.

The movie will only be returning to theaters for one week beginning Dec. 1. It will be available in Charlotte at AMC Concord Mills 24.

This marks the first-ever release of 'Titanic' in Dolby Vision 2D and 3D.

With state-of-the-art image, sound, and acoustic capabilities, the movie comes alive to deliver cinema in its purest form.

Moviegoers can begin purchasing tickets Nov. 15 at AMC locations and online at https://www.amctheatres.com/titanic.

While supplies last, fans will be able to receive a free digital download of the movie with each ticket transaction.

