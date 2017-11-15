Driver hurt as school bus crashes with mini van in Salisbury

A driver was sent to the hospital after an elementary school bus collided with a mini van in Salisbury Wednesday.

The incident involved a Knollwood Elementary School bus and happened on Grace Church Road.

No students were injured in the crash, according to the Locke Township Fire Chief Rusty Alexander.

The van driver was taken to Novant hospital, but there's no word on the severity of injuries.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.