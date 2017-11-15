NC claims process announced for $586 million Western Union settlement

North Carolina residents who were deceived into sending payments using Western Union’s wire transfer service may now apply for compensation from a $596 million fund.

The fund is related to a settlement between 50 states, the District of Columbia and Western Union announced in January.

North Carolinian residents may be eligible to receive compensation if they were a victim of a fraud-induced transfer using Western Union between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a scam using Western Union is urged to contact the attorney general’s office, visit www.westernunionremission.com, or call 1-844-219-2124 to file a claim.

“This is your opportunity to be repaid for what was stolen from you, and I encourage you to take advantage,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the North Carolina Department of Justice Consumer Protection Division via 1-877-5-NOSCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.