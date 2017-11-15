CHARLOTTE 49ERS: Niners Football Announces SEC Foes for Upcoming Non--Conference Schedule

Charlotte 49ers Football Announces SEC Foes on Upcoming Non-Conference Slates
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte 49ers have completed the 2020 and 2021 non-conference football schedules, scheduled a 2022 game at South Carolina and moved a previously scheduled contest with Indiana from 2022 to 2024.
The 49ers will kick off the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at Tennessee after adding a second game with the Vols. Charlotte plays at Tennessee, next year, as well. Charlotte’s 2020 home opener will be against Norfolk State, Sept. 12. Charlotte will open the 2021 season at home against Duquesne, Sept. 4.
In 2022, the 49ers will play at South Carolina, Sept. 24. They have also moved their previously scheduled 2022 game with Indiana to Sept. 28, 2024.
The 49ers non-conference schedules are now complete through 2021. As of now, the 49ers are playing two Power Five foes each season from 2020 through 2024.
Game times and ticket information for future seasons will be announced at a later date.
Upcoming Non-Conference Slates:
(dates subject to change)
2018:
Sept. 1 Fordham
Sept. 8 Appalachian State
Sept. 22 at Massachusetts
Nov. 3 at Tennessee
2019:
Aug. 31 Gardner-Webb
Sept. 7 at Appalachian State
Sept. 14 Massachusetts
Sept. 21 at Clemson
2020:
Sept. 5 at Tennessee
Sept. 12 Norfolk State
Sept. 19 at Duke
Sept. 26 Georgia State
2021:
Sept. 4 Duquesne
Sept. 11 Duke
Sept. 18 at Georgia State
Oct. 2 at Illinois
2022:
Sept. 10 Maryland
Sept. 17 at Georgia State
Sept. 24 at South Carolina
2023:
Sept. 9 at Maryland
Sept. 16 Georgia State
Sept. 23 at Indiana
2024:
Aug. 31 East Carolina
Sept. 7 at North Carolina
Sept. 28 at Indiana
2025:
Aug. 30 at East Carolina
Sept. 6 North Carolina
Thomas E. Whitestone | Associate Athletic Director - Media Relations
Charlotte 49ers Athletics | UNC Charlotte | Student Activity Center
9201 University City Blvd. | Charlotte, NC 28223