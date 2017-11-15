ACC: League Title Game Sold Out December 2nd at Bank of America Stadium

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 15, 2017

2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game Sold Out

December 2nd game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium features No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Miami

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The 2017 Dr Pepper Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Miami is sold out.

This year’s game is scheduled for prime time on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, and will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The defending national champion Tigers clinched a third consecutive berth in the conference championship game with a 31-14 win over Florida State last Saturday, and will face Coastal Division Champion Miami, which is making its first appearance in the game.

“It’s good to be back in Charlotte for this year’s Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, and it’s great to see the excitement from the entire city,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “Our partnership with Charlotte is strong and we look forward to another sold out crowd for this year’s title game between two of the top teams in college football.”

This marks the fourth time in seven years that the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game has sold out at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The six previous ACC Football Championship Games in Charlotte have averaged over 69,000 fans per contest, including sellout crowds in 2010, 2011, and 2015. The crowd of 74,514 in 2015 set both event and stadium attendance records as the largest event at Bank of America Stadium. Over the last seven years, the ACC ranks second among all conferences in attendance at its football championship games.

The winner of the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff each of the previous four seasons.