Four arrested, charged with multiple felony drug charges in Iredell Co.

Deputies in Iredell County arrested four men Wednesday afternoon after noticing a drug exchange at a business off of I-77.

Around 4 p.m. the deputies noticed individuals exchanging packages between the four vehicles. When the suspects noticed the uniformed deputy, they quickly exited at a high rate of speed, reports stated.

Two of the vehicles traveled towards I-77 North, while the other two headed towards I-77 South. According to police, all four of the vehicles were stopped due to heavy police presence on the interstate.

With the assistance of a canine, deputies located several containers containing meth and US currency, officials say.

Deputies collected a total of 28 lbs of meth worth more than $5 million and over $100,000. All four cars were also seized as a result of the stops, reports stated.

Rofelle Delone Nash was arrested and charged with the following:

felony conspire to transport more than 400 grams of meth

felony conspire to possess more than 400 grams of meth

felony trafficking of more than 400 of meth

felony tracking of more than 400 grams of meth by possession

Paul Edward Glover III was arrested and charged with the following:

felony conspire to traffic more than 400 grams of meth by transport

felony conspire to traffic more than 400 grams of meth by possession

felony possession of meth

Christian Daniel Delgado Hernandez and John Douglas Shanell Gray were both arrested and charged with the following:

felony conspire to traffic more than 400 grams of meth by transport

felony conspire to traffic more than 400 grams of meth by possession

