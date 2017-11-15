Four arrested, charged with multiple felony drug charges in Ired - | WBTV Charlotte

Four arrested, charged with multiple felony drug charges in Iredell Co.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office Iredell County Sheriff's Office
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Deputies in Iredell County arrested four men Wednesday afternoon after noticing a drug exchange at a business off of I-77.

Around 4 p.m. the deputies noticed individuals exchanging packages between the four vehicles. When the suspects noticed the uniformed deputy, they quickly exited at a high rate of speed, reports stated.

Two of the vehicles traveled towards I-77 North, while the other two headed towards I-77 South. According to police, all four of the vehicles were stopped due to heavy police presence on the interstate. 

With the assistance of a canine, deputies located several containers containing meth and US currency, officials say.

Deputies collected a total of 28 lbs of meth worth more than $5 million and over $100,000. All four cars were also seized as a result of the stops, reports stated.

Rofelle Delone Nash was arrested and charged with the following:

  • felony conspire to transport more than 400 grams of meth
  • felony conspire to possess more than 400 grams of meth
  • felony trafficking of more than 400 of meth
  • felony tracking of more than 400 grams of meth by possession

Paul Edward Glover III was arrested and charged with the following:

  • felony conspire to traffic more than 400 grams of meth by transport
  • felony conspire to traffic more than 400 grams of meth by possession 
  • felony possession of meth

Christian Daniel Delgado Hernandez and John Douglas Shanell Gray were both arrested and charged with the following:

  • felony conspire to traffic more than 400 grams of meth by transport
  • felony conspire to traffic more than 400 grams of meth by possession

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly