Gaston County Deputy Chief of EMS charged with DWI resigns

Deputy Chief Clyde Cantrell of Gaston County EMS resigned from his post Wednesday.

On Friday, Cantrell was arrested and charged with DWI and open container after consuming alcohol.

He was placed on paid administrative leave Monday, following his arrest.

There's no word if Cantrell's resignation is connected to his arrest.

