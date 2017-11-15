WBTV teamed up with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to bring you an exclusive feature on what's taking place at the hall of fame each month.

This month we are featuring their new "Cars 3: Inspired by NASCAR" exhibit.

The HOF worked with Disney Pixar to bring some of the films familiar faces together with the icons and up and coming stars of the sport that play them. Check out the video below for what you can expect when you stop by to visit Lightning McQueen and the rest of the crew!

This exhibit will be on display until May of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.