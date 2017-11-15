Police arrest burglar found inside kitchen cooking

Deputies responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. about a residential burglary in Union County Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the scene in the 1900 block of Gables Drive, officers found two females outside of the home. The females reported they had just returned home and found glass from a broken window on the front door, reports stated.

The front door was also opened from forced entry. Reports stated that the suspect broke into the house and was in the kitchen cooking food.

Officials say deputies found Rusty Lee Pope inside the home with dried blood on his hand and a strong odor of alcohol.

Pope was taken into custody and remains in the Union County jail where he is being charged with breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

