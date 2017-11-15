LRU Announces Head Football Coaching Change

Lenoir-Rhyne University (LRU) officials announced today that Mike Kellar will no longer serve as head football coach. Kellar joined the Lenoir-Rhyne staff in December of 2015, and served as head coach for the past two seasons.

"I want to thank Coach Kellar for his contributions to LR and for the dedication he and his staff have shown in support of our student-athletes. I wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors,” said Kim Pate, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Dr. Frederick K Whitt, University President, echoed Pate’s sentiments. “We appreciate Mike’s efforts on behalf of LR football. LR has a storied football tradition and we are committed to supporting our student athletes and developing champions both on and off the field.”

Kellar finishes his two seasons at Lenoir-Rhyne with an overall record of 6-15, and a 5-9 record in South Atlantic Conference (SAC) play. Following the loss to Catawba, the football program finished seventh out of eight in the SAC this season with a 2-5 conference record, 3-7 overall.

LR has a rich and successful football history, including a berth in the 2013 NCAA Division II National Championship game. From 2011 to 2014, Lenoir-Rhyne won four SAC Championships and earned three consecutive berths in the NCAA postseason tournament. The Bears compiled a 40-9 record during that time and led the nation in rushing for three consecutive seasons (2012-14). Lenoir-Rhyne set an all-time NCAA single-season rushing mark with 5,563 yards in 2013 and set an NCAA Division II single-season rushing record by averaging 416.2 yards per game in 2014. LR was also ranked as high as second in the nation in 2013, while 12 players earned All-America accolades.

Kellar came to Lenoir-Rhyne from California University of Pennsylvania, where he served four years as head coach. He was the 21st head coach in LR school history.

A national search will begin immediately for LR’s new football coach. Current Assistant Coach Dave Cole will serve as the interim coach.

Press release provided by Lenoir-Rhyne