Man killed in Chesterfield Co wreck involving tractor-trailer, minivan

A man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a minivan in Chesterfield County Wednesday.

The deadly wreck happened at the intersection of South Carolina Highway 151 and U.S. 601. Troopers said the minivan turned left on 601 and was struck by the tractor-trailer, which was traveling the opposite direction.

The driver of the minivan, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

No further information has been released.

