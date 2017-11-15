Huntersville's 'Cone Weed' quickly becoming a beloved icon

Since we first aired the story on Monday, the resilient weed growing inside a cone on the side of Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville has become a beloved icon.

“My son has mowed around it all summer. We’re not sure why, he just did. And apparently the community has taken a liking to it,” said Madeline Phillips, who owns the property just behind the 'Cone Weed.'”

While "Cone Weed" sprouted up over the summer, it endured well into the fall. Although it’s lost some of its original luster, the weed still stands.

“It’s triumphed over the adversity that it’s faced and it’s become something beautiful,” Christine Lekovich said.

The weed was recently decorated for Christmas. No one is fessing up to the delightful décor, but it’s worth noting that Huntersville Fire Station 2 is directly across the street.

The “Cone Weed” now has its own Facebook page with almost 400 “likes." It also has its very own song which was written and performed by David Britt.

What’s perhaps is most touching, is that a simple weed is helping people. A local graphic designer came up with a t-shirt featuring the "Cone Weed" and 100 percent of all proceeds from sales of the shirt will go to HopeMatch.org who will in turn use the funds to help local families in need.

Also - through a generous donor, all proceeds will be matched up to $10,000.

That’s a lot for even a person to accomplish. And this is ‘just a weed.’ But it’s a weed that’s bringing people together in the spirit of Christmas.

