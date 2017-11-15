Man wanted for breaking into Huntersville home

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is accused of breaking into a Huntersville home Monday afternoon.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, a man wearing a Best Buy shirt was caught on surveillance video breaking into a home in the 10000 block of Hambright Road. Police say the man knocked on the door for several minutes before walking to the back of the door and looking inside the home.

The man then reportedly noticed the surveillance camera at the door and covered it up while he forced entry into the home. Police say the man then stole electronics and personal items.

Police say the man reportedly fled from the scene in a red four-door passenger car, possibly a Chrysler Sebring or a similar vehicle.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400.

