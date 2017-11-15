Lockdown lifted for two southeast Charlotte schools

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in southeast Charlotte were on lockdown for some time Wednesday afternoon.

According to school officials, Independence High School on Patriot Drive and Northeast Middle School on Brickstone Drive were on lockdown. Both schools are near each other.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said there was a breaking and entering at a home in the 5800 block of Brickstone Drive. Police said the robbers reportedly fled on foot after making entry into the home.

Police say three people were detained in connection with the breaking and entering.

