Three Iredell Co teens facing over 55 charges in string of vehic - | WBTV Charlotte

Three Iredell Co teens facing over 55 charges in string of vehicle break-ins

Whittmore Whittmore
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A 14, 15 and 16-year-old were taken into custody in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in Iredell County. 

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies received several reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of Hickory Highway and Ashbrook Drive on Nov. 5. Deputies then responded to the Bethlehem Road area near the Statesville Airport on Friday around 1:30 a.m. after a homeowner was woken up by a car alarm. The sheriff's office then learned there was a second wave of vehicle break-ins. 

Deputies believed the accused thieves would be in the area and were able to "corner" the three teens in a wooded area. The three teens then tried to flee from deputies but were arrested. Deputies say other people may have fled from law enforcement officials during the chase. 

The 16-year-old was identified as Aaron Dequan Whittmore. Whittmore was charged with 55 counts of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, four counts of larceny of a firearm and 12 counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $50,000 secured bond. 

Deputies say juvenile petitions were being sought for the 14 and 15-year-old for the same offenses. 

More charges are possible, deputies say. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly