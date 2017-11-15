Men charged with possessing heroin in Rowan County

Two Rowan County men were arrested Monday in connection with possessing heroin,

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Bernard Franklin Wilkes Jr. and 44-year-old Trent Barry Hoover were arrested following a four-month long investigation.

Deputies reportedly purchased heroin from Wilkes during the investigation. The sheriff's office then performed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Fifth Street in Spencer and found over four grams of heroin in Wilkes' vehicle.

Hoover was found to have approximately two grams of heroin on his possession, deputies say.

Wilkes was charged with trafficking heroin, three counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin and one count of selling heroin. He was given a $500,000 secured bond. Deputies say Wilkes has felony convictions for solicitation to commit assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted larceny.

Hoover was charged with possessing heroin. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

