Police: Concord HS teacher accused of having indecent liberties with male student

The manufacturer Porter’s Group is closing its facility in Kings Mountain, a move that will result in the loss of 133 jobs.More >>
A 3 percent increase in travelers from last year’s holiday season is anticipated for Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the days leading up to and following the holiday.More >>
WBTV has been covering Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR career since the beginning so we decided to put together a video of some of our favorite moments over the years to show our #Appreci88ion!More >>
The Concord Police Department tweeted just after 6 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the area of Academy Street in Concord. Police asked that people "be alert for officers working in the area."More >>
The Rowan County Tourism Authority has announced the inaugural Rowan County Hospitality Industry’s Rowan Original Service Awards.More >>
