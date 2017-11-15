Friends raising money to help bank robbery shooting victim

Friends and neighbors of Larry Dalton are doing what they can to help Dalton and his family as he recovers from two gunshot wounds at the hands of a man fleeing a bank robbery.

Dalton was shot on Thursday night when he was carjacked by Paul Jones, III, after Jones had robbed the Wells Fargo and shot another man inside the bank, according to police.

Investigators say Jones shot Dalton twice, then stole his black Acura. Police pursued Jones until he crashed that car. Jones then began firing at police, and was killed when they returned fire.

Dalton was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to the head and to the shoulder.

As he recovers, friends and neighbors have started a campaign to help raise funds for Dalton and his wife.

The group is selling keychains and tee shirts with the phrase #DaltonStrong. Donations may be made here: https://bbtailoredtreasures.com/products?keywords=dalton

