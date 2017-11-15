Man removes electronic monitoring device, wanted on several charges

A man who is wanted on multiple crimes was last seen in south Charlotte Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 34-year-old Derek Victor Morrison cut off his electronic monitoring device Wednesday and was last known to be in the 8800 block of Park Road.

Morrison is wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle, damaging property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

