Woman accused of striking patrol car, leading officials on chase through NC, SC

A woman was taken into custody after she reportedly lead law enforcement agencies on a chase through multiple counties in North Carolina and South Carolina Wednesday morning.

According to Clover police, officers received a call about a "suspicious vehicle" on White Street just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, a man and a woman in a white car. The man reportedly got out of the car and the woman stayed in the car, according to police. While officers were talking to the man, the woman who was in the car allegedly hit the gas and then smashed the vehicle into a patrol car, Clover police said.

Clover police say officers chased the woman, who was later identified as 31-year-old Katie Miranda Atkins, into the county where York County deputies then took over the chase. Atkins then reportedly drove into Gaston County, officers said.

The chase ended on Highway 161 at Oak Mountain Lane in Cleveland County and Atkins was arrested. Officers said she will be extradited back to South Carolina once her charges are filed.

Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said Atkins had outstanding warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Police are still trying to determine whether the car Atkins was driving was stolen.

Atkins was charged with shoplifting, identity fraud, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule I substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

No one was injured in the chase.

