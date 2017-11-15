BLOG: Warm up expected for end of workweek

Chilly mornings!

Back to the 60s

Weekend rain?

We're starting Wednesday in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the WBTV viewing area under partly cloudy skies. We'll enjoy more sun on Wednesday, but afternoon readings will still be on the chilly side, only reaching the mid to upper 50s in most neighborhoods.

There may be a shower or two in the mountains and north of Interstate 40 Wednesday night, otherwise, mostly cloudy skies expected with lows again in the chilly 30s and 40s.

We warm it up a tad for the second half of the week. Highs will be back in the mid 60s on Thursday and then we settle into the low 60s Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances remain low during the rest of the workweek. The next best chance for rain will arrive over the weekend. A cold front will move through and bring changes. For one, there will be a chance for rain - likely during the late afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. Second, it will cool down quite a bit for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s then and there will be a chilly breeze on top of that.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

