Silver Alert issued for missing endangered 20-year-old Stanly Co woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 20-year-old woman from Stanly County who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Katrin "Katie" French was last seen in the 42400 block of Moss Lane in New London.

She was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, a black shirt with an image of a dog, pink fuzzy pants and flip flops. French was also last known to be wearing glasses.

French is a white girl who is 5-foot-2 and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials did not have a picture of French.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff's Office.

