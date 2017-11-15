3 adults, 2 children displaced after fire damages east Charlotte home

No one was injured in a house fire in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Stilwell Oaks Circle. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the fire just before 4 a.m.

Structure Fire; 300 block of Stilwell Oaks Dr; single family home with flames showing; suppression in progress; Station 42 area; JGilmore — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 15, 2017

Firefighters said that there were flames showing from the home. Three adults and two children who lived in the home were displaced.

Crews said it took 23 firefighters to control the blaze within 15 minutes. The fire was deemed "accidental" due to combustible material that was located close to a heat source, firefighters said.

Update Structure Fire; 309 Stilwell Oaks Dr; 23 firefighters controlled incident in 15 minutes; no injuries reported; fire under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 15, 2017

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.

