3 adults, 2 children displaced after fire damages east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

3 adults, 2 children displaced after fire damages east Charlotte home

Mike Rode | WBTV Mike Rode | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a house fire in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Stilwell Oaks Circle. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the fire just before 4 a.m. 

Firefighters said that there were flames showing from the home. Three adults and two children who lived in the home were displaced. 

Crews said it took 23 firefighters to control the blaze within 15 minutes. The fire was deemed "accidental" due to combustible material that was located close to a heat source, firefighters said. 

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly