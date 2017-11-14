Silver Alert issued for missing Rockingham woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rockingham County woman who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

April Michelle Steele, 45, was reported missing Tuesday night.

Steele was last seen at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

She is described as a 5'1" white woman with sandy colored hair and blue eyes. Steele weighs about 110 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse hoodie, brown pants and flip flops.

If you see her or have any information of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 336-634-3300.

