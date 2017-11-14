Man shot, seriously injured in Mint Hill shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Mint Hill Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Brigadier Lane around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No arrests have been made in this shooting. Mint Hill police remained on scene until nearly 2 a.m. and were wrapping a red car with crime scene tape. Police told WBTV that the car is involved in their investigation but don't know whether the victim was inside or outside of the vehicle when he was shot.

The victim's name has not been released.

?Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.