Aldridge's 37 PTs lifts Davidson past UNC Wilmington 108-81

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Peyton Aldridge had a career-high 37 points, Kellan Grady scored 20 and Davidson ran away from UNC Wilmington 108-81 on Tuesday night.

Aldridge, a senior, went over the 1,500-points career mark during the first half.

Devontae Cacok's dunk put UNC Wilmington up 10-9 to mark the Seahawks' last lead of the game. With the score tied at 13 with 13:44 before halftime, Davidson (2-0) outscored the Seahawks 37-19 for a 50-32 lead at the break.

The Wildcats picked up where they left off to start the second half, exploding on a 30-14 run and led 80-56 when Jon Axel Gudmundsson made a 3-pointer with 10:55 to play. Gudmundsson finished with 19 points, shooting 6 of 7 from the field. Rusty Reigel scored 11 for Davidson.

Cacock scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for UNC Wilmington (1-1). Ty Taylor II scored 16, Jordon Talley added 13 points and 12 assists and Jaylen Fornes scored 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.