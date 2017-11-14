Going behind the scenes with the Panthers' social media team

No matter where you are in life here in the general Charlotte-area, chances are you follow the Carolina Panthers on social media.

They're the big Cats in town when it comes to creativity on their four major platforms - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. After Monday Night Football, WBTV got a rare treat.

After asking for months to pull back the curtain on who runs the Panthers social media accounts, we were finally given full access to who it is and how they do it.

Amie Kiehn runs the show. The 29-year-old will quickly tell you it's not just her, but instead her small team.

"When people say your job is so cool, and I'm like - it totally is super cool. I often feel like Tom Cruise in Minority Report, like 'I want this here, I want that there.'" Kiehn said. "I'm like, 'now we need to cut that scene, now that player's injured we can't use him,' and then I'm typing, typing, typing."

There are five people on the team, and four of them are women.

The group fires off social posts at rapid speed - from the field to outside the stadium to up in the press box.

A group of five people on four platforms give life to the Panthers on social media, and they never miss a beat.

