Suspects arrested and charged with vandalizing several Boone businesses

Police arrested and charged two suspects with vandalizing several businesses in Boone early Monday morning located along King Street.

Boone police noticed two subjects from the Crime Stoppers release while on patrol and attempted to make contact with them.

Police requested assistance from Appalachian State University police after the subjects fled toward campus.

The subjects were located behind the Turchin Center on campus.

Police arrested George Edward Lord and Peter Grant Catoe and charged them both with four counts of misdemeanor vandalism.

Catoe was also charged with misdemeanor resist, obstruct or delay and misdemeanor misuse of 911 system.

