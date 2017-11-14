Report: Man fatally shot by police had elevated level of alcohol in system

A man who was shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers in early September had an elevated level of alcohol in his system at the time, according to a newly-released toxicology report.

Rueben Galindo, 29, was fatally shot after calling the police to say he had a gun on September 6. The incident happened at the Hunters Pointe Apartments along the 1900-block of Prospect Drive around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, when officers arrived they found an armed man, later identified as Galindo, outside the apartment complex.

Galindo refused to drop the weapon, according to police, and the officers perceived an "imminent deadly threat." According to the police chief, at least two police officers fired their weapons and him. He died from his injuries.

The toxicology report released Tuesday states that Galindo's blood/alcohol content was .23 at the time of the shooting. In NC, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher.

Video of the shooting was later released. Many said it appeared Galindo had his hands up when he was shot. Beyond the moving video, CMPD offered two still images that contend Galindo had a weapon in his hand.

The officers involved, Officer Courtney Suggs and Officer David Guerra, were both been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.