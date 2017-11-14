250 home development coming to Granite Quarry

The small Rowan County town of Granite Quarry is about to experience a building boom. Construction will soon start on a new housing development that will include hundreds of homes, and many local leaders say it’s just what the town needed.

"We want growth in Granite and we want families in Granite," said town alderman Jim Costantino. "If you want to grow and want to stay alive, you need new blood."

The development will be located off of Faith Road in an area once known as Faith Farms. It's between Heilig Road and St. Paul's Church Road.

Approximately eleven new residential streets are planned in the completed project. The main entrance would be off Faith Road.

Granite Quarry has around 3000 residents, but sandwiched between Salisbury and Rockwell, it hasn’t been able to attract some of the business that neighboring communities have.

The area for the new development is on a spot that was once targeted for growth around ten years ago, but never got off the ground, according to Costantino.

The company creating what will be called the Village at Granite is LGI homes, based in Texas, but with offices in Charlotte.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.